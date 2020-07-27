Zico enjoys a home-cooked meal prepared by WINNER's Song Min Ho days before military enlistment

The friendship between Song Min Ho and Zico is still going strong!

On July 26 KST, Zico took to his personal Instagram account to share a story clip of him eating a meal prepared for him by long-time friend Song Min Ho as a gesture prior to his enlistment. In the clip, he is seated at a table and surrounded by a variety of traditional Korean side dishes, including spicy fishcake, stir-fried sardines, fried whole fish, rice, and kimchi.





"I ate deliciously and well," Zico captioned the clip, expressing his gratitude for the meal.



Meanwhile, Zico will be enlisting in the military on July 30, where he will fulfill his duty as a pubic service worker.

Check out the Instagram story below!