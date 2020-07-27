Sunmi reflects on being able to appear in comedy web series with her younger brothers

Sunmi and her brothers' web series is coming to a close!



On July 27 KST, the solo artist took to her personal Instagram account to reflect on her time spent starring in YouTube variety series 'RReal World' with her younger brothers.





"Every single episode was so precious. 'RReal World,' thanks for making some happy memories for three siblings. I won't forget 'RReal World'...," she wrote. The post also featured a number of promotional photos featuring Sunmi and her brothers in a variety of comical concepts, showing their closeness and shared sense of humor.



In response, Sunmi's fans left a number of comments reacting to the sweet photos, including: "Love you all," "So cute and precious," and "I'm going to miss you all."





Meanwhile, Sunmi recently just concluded promotions for her latest single "Pporappippam."





Check out her Instagram post below!



