7

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Watch previews of Pentagon's Hui & Stray Kids's I.N auditioning for 'Favorite Entertainment's trot boy group!

AKP STAFF

Here's your chance to watch previews of Pentagon's Hui and Stray Kids's I.N. on this week's broadcast of MBC's 'Favorite Entertainment'!

On this week's episode, 'Favorite Entertainment's president Jang Yoon Jung and her two managers - Super Junior's Leeteuk and Kim Shin Young - will be judging auditions by contestants from all kinds of backgrounds, including idol singers! Some of the idol stars aiming to become members of 'Favorite Entertainment's trot boy group include Pentagon's Hui and Yeo One, ASTRO's MJ, Stray Kids's I.N, and We In The Zone's Joo Ahn

Ahead of the full episode airing on July 18 at 9:50 PM KST, MBC has released some preview clips - featuring Hui's very own "Gang" cover dance as well as I.N's cover of a hit trot single from 1964, "Dongbaek Ahgassi"!

Watch the two preview clips below. 

  1. Jang Yoon Jung
  2. Kim Shin Young
  3. Hui
  4. I.N.
1 626 Share 88% Upvoted

0

areumie0510 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

The Boyz Sangyeon have to join whatever show this is, Our Trot leader never fails Lol.

Share
Kyuhyun
How to Prepare for Kyuhyun's Solo Comeback
2 hours ago   0   236
Mind U
Mind U camp in the darkness in 'Star' MV
18 hours ago   0   825

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND