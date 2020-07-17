Watch previews of Pentagon's Hui & Stray Kids's I.N auditioning for 'Favorite Entertainment's trot boy group!

Here's your chance to watch previews of Pentagon's Hui and Stray Kids's I.N. on this week's broadcast of MBC's 'Favorite Entertainment'!

On this week's episode, 'Favorite Entertainment's president Jang Yoon Jung and her two managers - Super Junior's Leeteuk and Kim Shin Young - will be judging auditions by contestants from all kinds of backgrounds, including idol singers! Some of the idol stars aiming to become members of 'Favorite Entertainment's trot boy group include Pentagon's Hui and Yeo One, ASTRO's MJ, Stray Kids's I.N, and We In The Zone's Joo Ahn.





Ahead of the full episode airing on July 18 at 9:50 PM KST, MBC has released some preview clips - featuring Hui's very own "Gang" cover dance as well as I.N's cover of a hit trot single from 1964, "Dongbaek Ahgassi"!

Watch the two preview clips below.