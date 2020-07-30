Jessi reveals that she regrets purchasing her 14 million KRW ($11,700) Rolex watch and doesn't 'Flex' anymore

On July 29th, Jessi appeared on the 'No Filter, No Breaks' special of MBC's 'Radio Star'.

In the episode, Jessi showed off her Rolex Datejust watch that is worth 14 million KRW (~11,700 USD) but then stated that she regretted the purchase that she made to 'Flex'.

She expressed that her thoughts on finances had changed over the years

Jessi stated, "A long time ago I was immature. I bought all the (brand name) bags and things since I earned money." She showed off her watch and said, "This is that (Flex) too. I put diamonds on it too."

Then she joked, "If someone cuts off my arm and takes it, it's worth 14 million KRW" as the netizens and hosts were surprised about the heavy price on the watch.

However, Jessi said in response "But I regret this too. I realized nothing is forever. The music trends change as the eras change. So I learned I have to earn money and save as much as I can (while I can still earn the money)."





Jessi claimed that she doesn't 'Flex' anymore and doesn't buy expensive things.