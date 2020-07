B1A4's Sandeul has shared a brand new page from his upcoming special album, 'My Little Thought EP.1'!

In a collage of vibrant, outdoor photos, Sandeul enjoys a solo vacation like a simple, normal tourist, baring more of his human side as Lee Jung Hwan. The singer will be returning this coming August 5 at 6 PM KST with his 'My Little Thought EP.1' and title track "Summer Day Summer Night".





Are you looking forward to an album filled with Sandeul's warm, healing songs?