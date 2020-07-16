SSAK3's Yoo-Dragon, Rinda G, & BiRyong preparing to release solo tracks after grand debut next week

On July 17, a representative of MBC's 'Hangout With Yoo' confirmed some future plans for the highly-anticipated new co-ed group, SSAK3!

As many of you know, SSAK3 will be making their official debut this coming July 25 with their 1st single, "Turn On The Summer". The co-ed group members have wrapped up their MV and jacket filming, but no specific plans regarding the trio's debut promotions have been announced.

According to MBC, "We are currently preparing each of the SSAK3 members' solo songs. Specific details on the members' solo songs will be confirmed after the release of SSAK3's debut single 'Turn On The Summer'."

Project co-ed group SSAK3 is made up of members Yoo-Dragon (Yoo Jae Suk), Rinda G (Lee Hyori), and BiRyong (Rain).

