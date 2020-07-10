The contestants of I-LAND burn the stage with their performance of "Fire"

The third episode of Mnet and Big Hit Entertainment's 'I-LAND' was aired on July 10th.

In this episode, the second mission was given to test the contestants' teamwork. Both the I-Landers and Grounders performed a remix of BTS' "Fire". Both teams were evaluated using the same scoring system; the I-Landers were given a score for the teamwork and also and individual performance score.

If there are no disqualifications from the I-Lander team, the Grounder team does not receive the chance to perform on stage. However, there was a disqualification from the I-Lander team, giving a chance to the Grounders team.

Meanwhile, I-LAND is a competitive reality show where the contestants go through a series of tests each week. Unlike other preexisting competition shows, those who are disqualified are not sent home but are sent to the Grounders team. The chance for the grounders team depends on the I-Landers' performance score.

In episode three, both the I-Landers and Grounders were able to perform BTS' "Fire". Here are some of the high lights for the episode.

The result of the I-Landers' teamwork test was revealed in this episode while the result of the Grounders' teamwork test will be revealed next week. Stayed tuned for next week's episode of 'I-LAND'