Jung Se Woon released the teaser for the title song "Say Yes" for his first album.

In the teaser, a soft piano instrumental begins to play as a pocket watch that is on the floor appears. Then Jung Se Woon appears sitting on the stairs alone as he looks into the distance.

His full album will drop on July 14th. Stayed tuned for more updates and teasers for Jung Se Woon's first album '24 Part 1'.