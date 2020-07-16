MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa captivates as the sexy cover star of 'Cosmopolitan'

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa is the captivating cover star for the August issue of 'Cosmopolitan'!



For this sweltering summer pictorial, Hwa Sa decided to cool off with a soak in the bath tub, capturing the camera with her sharp gaze. After the photoshoot, Hwa Sa looked back on her career as an idol and a musician by stating, "I'm starting to realize how difficult it is for someone to remain dedicated to their own work, unaffected by outside influences. There are still times when I grow irritated when my heart is not in a comfortable place, but I think it's getting better and better over time."

The star also took time to show her affection toward her 'I Live Alone' cast members Han Hye Jin and Park Na Rae, as well as her toward the strong bond shared by the MAMAMOO members. She then wrapped up with, "Every morning when I wake up, I think, 'My career just might end today'. It's a vow I say to myself to maintain the passion from when I first started out. Popularity isn't forever, so I want to live in the heat of the moment given to me."



Check out some of Hwa Sa's preview cuts below! More of the singer's pictorial and interview can be found on the magazine's official website, here.