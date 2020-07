SISTAR member/solo artist Soyu has revealed a striking teaser image for her upcoming solo single album, 'Gotta Go'!

In the chic, side-profile teaser photo, Soyu rocks a confident, bold makeup look as she announces her newest single album release for July 28 at 6 PM KST. This will mark Soyu's first official music release in 7 months, since her special Christmas single last December.

Be ready for even more updates on Soyu's return as a soloist!