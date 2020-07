1Team will be kicking off a new digital single project, starting on August 4 at 6 PM KST!

So far, the group has simple released a teaser image showing 1Team's official logo as the only hint for their upcoming digital single. This will mark the boys' first music release in approximately 9 months, since their previous promotions with their 3rd mini album 'One' and title track "Make This" last year.

Have you been keeping up with rookie boy group 1Team since their debut?