BTS throw fans into chaos with a new 'Smeraldo' entry from Jin

On July 23, the official SNS account of 'Smeraldo Books' made its first post in approximately a year and 3 months!

The new post contains an entry from BTS's 'HwaYangYeonHwa: The Notes 2' by Jin. The entry is dated June 27, 2022, and reads: "The Smeraldo was trampled under my feet. And a time loop began again."

The "Smeraldo" mentioned above is a mysterious breed of flower which plays a key role in BTS's story universe. Previously, the owner of the 'Smeraldo Flower Shop' also hinted at the continuation of the story with a blog update, hinting at BTS's comeback some time in late of August.

What are your thoughts on the new 'Smeraldo Books' post?