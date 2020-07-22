80

30

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 8 hours ago

BTS throw fans into chaos with a new 'Smeraldo' entry from Jin

On July 23, the official SNS account of 'Smeraldo Books' made its first post in approximately a year and 3 months!

The new post contains an entry from BTS's 'HwaYangYeonHwa: The Notes 2' by Jin. The entry is dated June 27, 2022, and reads: "The Smeraldo was trampled under my feet. And a time loop began again." 

The "Smeraldo" mentioned above is a mysterious breed of flower which plays a key role in BTS's story universe. Previously, the owner of the 'Smeraldo Flower Shop' also hinted at the continuation of the story with a blog update, hinting at BTS's comeback some time in late of August.

What are your thoughts on the new 'Smeraldo Books' post?

jhopes-shadow 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

I'm scared! BTS & BH are silently dropping all these stuff, meanwhile us ARMY are going crazy. Just drop the teasers already!!!

YuForgetMeNot 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Im realizing that the comeback might drop sooner than I thought it would be. Im not ready for this.

Share

