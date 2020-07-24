56

Posted by KayRosa

'Smeraldo Books' posts new entry for 'The Notes' by RM

'Smeraldo Books' has revealed a new entry from BTS's 'HwaYangYeonHwa - The Notes 2'.

As seen previously, BTS members have been taking turns sharing an entry for a series on 'Smeraldo Books' through its official SNS account. Following yesterday's entry by SUGA, today's notes were written by member RM.

Dated July 18, 2022, the entry reads, "At different moments, I was overcome with seething doubt and disbelief. And I asked myself: Do I believe TaeHyung? And the answer was always the same."

"Smeraldo" is a mysterious breed of flower which plays a recurring role in BTS's ongoing storyline. The official account for 'Smeraldo Books' has not been active for about a year until the start of this new series.

What do you think the new storyline is suggesting?

Daxel
6 hours ago

We're nearing the comeback...

4

taehyungsmullet
5 hours ago

omg im excited,, im hoping for something following the old hyyh era

