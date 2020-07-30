Kim Woo Seok, Han Sung Min, & Park Sang Nam show off their jaw-dropping visual chemistry in 'Twenty Twenty' teaser

'Playlist's highly anticipated new web drama series 'Twenty Twenty' has released a visual teaser featuring its lead cast Kim Woo Seok, Han Sung Min, and Park Sang Nam!

In the visual teaser, the three lead stars captivate viewers with their jaw-dropping visual chemistry together, as each character shares a remark about their entering their twenties. Han Sung Min says, "Twenty-years old. I've decided to become a stranger to myself, for the sake of living a normal life." Park Sang Nam adds, "Twenty-years old. Somewhere along the line, I noticed a space between us." Finally, Kim Woo Seok states, "Twenty-years old. Once you give it a try, it's nothing. Do whatever you want."



A heart-fluttering college romance series, 'Playlist's 'Twenty Twenty' premieres on August 15 at 7 PM KST via 'Naver TV' and on August 22 via YouTube.

