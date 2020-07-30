Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam, & Byun Woo Seok form a bright, youthful trio in 'Record of Youth' teaser poster

Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam, and Byun Woo Seok are representatives of young professionals struggling to find a place in society, in a teaser poster for their new tvN drama 'Record of Youth'!

Set to premiere this fall on September 7, tvN's new Mon-Tues drama series 'Record of Youth' tells the stories of young people as they struggle each day toward their dreams, love, friendships, etc. Viewers can look forward to both Park Bo Gum's transformation into a young aspiring actor riddled with doubts about himself, as well as Park So Dam's lovely transformation as a makeup artist and a relatable fan girl.

Will you be watching 'Record of Youth' starring Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam, Byun Woo Seok, and more?

