Late idol star Hara's brother responds to her ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum's sentencing

Late idol star Hara's brother Goo Ho In responded to her ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum's sentencing.



On July 2, Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum was sentenced to 1 year in prison during his first appeal trial on the charges of property damage, physical assault, threats, and unnecessary force.



After the trial, Goo Ho In stated, "I see the fact he was given a prison sentence with no suspension in the appeal as a small source of comfort for our family will help alleviate our pain. However, we regret that he was not found guilty of filming without consent, and he was only sentenced to one year. When my sister was alive, she saw him given a prison sentence with suspension, but I think she'd be content knowing he had that suspension revoked today."



He added he would be pursuing a final appeal to increase Choi Jong Bum's sentencing.



Stay tuned for updates.

