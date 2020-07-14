Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra shares adorable teaser image for orchestra version of Red Velvet's 'Red Flavor'

'SM Station' and the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra have partnered up for a very unique collaboration - an orchestra version of Red Velvet's hit summer song "Red Flavor"!

The single will be released via 'SM Station' later this week on July 17 at 6 PM KST, delivering an innovative new experience by combining classical music with K-Pop. Renowned music director and producer Park In Young is said to have participated in the orchestral rearrangement of "Red Flavor".

Listeners can look forward to an upbeat piano melody accompanied by a 44-member orchestral ensemble in the upcoming Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra version of "Red Flavor", plus even more unique collaborations through SM Entertainment's new sub-label SM Classics soon!