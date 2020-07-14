SECRET's Ji Eun to return with her first solo album since legal conflict with TS Entertainment

According to media outlet report on July 15, singer/actress Ji Eun of SECRET will be returning as a solo artist this month!

This will mark Ji Eun's first official album release in approximately 4 years, after promoting with her 2nd mini album 'Bobby Doll' in 2016. Ji Eun's solo comeback also marks her first album release since her legal conflict with former agency TS Entertainment last year. The star is currently preparing for her new solo mini album release independently, without an agency.

Earlier this month, Ji Eun excited fans by sharing photos of herself in a recording studio, preluding to her solo album. The singer/actress is also currently greeting fans via her YouTube channel.

Look out for the release of Ji Eun's 3rd solo mini album, expected to drop on July 26!