FNC Entertainment curtly denies recent school bullying rumors involving SF9's Dawon

On July 15, FNC Entertainment released a curt statement of response to recent school bullying rumors raised against SF9 member Dawon.

The agency told various media outlets, "We have looked into the recent rumors. It is suspected that the individual currently raising these accusations against Dawon is a former school mate; however, their claims are one-sided and greatly exaggerated. The accusations are not true."

Earlier this week, an individual 'A' who claimed that they went to the same elementary school and middle school as SF9's Dawon took to a series of SNS posts to "recall" several accounts where they were allegedly bullied by Dawon. When fans demanded "evidence", 'A' responded, "It's been over 10 years, where would I have evidence."