1

9

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

FNC Entertainment curtly denies recent school bullying rumors involving SF9's Dawon

AKP STAFF

On July 15, FNC Entertainment released a curt statement of response to recent school bullying rumors raised against SF9 member Dawon

The agency told various media outlets, "We have looked into the recent rumors. It is suspected that the individual currently raising these accusations against Dawon is a former school mate; however, their claims are one-sided and greatly exaggerated. The accusations are not true." 

Earlier this week, an individual 'A' who claimed that they went to the same elementary school and middle school as SF9's Dawon took to a series of SNS posts to "recall" several accounts where they were allegedly bullied by Dawon. When fans demanded "evidence", 'A' responded, "It's been over 10 years, where would I have evidence." 

  1. SF9
  2. Dawon
21 2,984 Share 10% Upvoted

8

princesspop51 pts 49 minutes ago 0
49 minutes ago

Leave him

Share

5

ac-ey5 pts 36 minutes ago 4
36 minutes ago

lmao nah this person waited until dawon was already at a low point to attack him like this i really dont think its real. and the fact that fnc is in a horrible place right now? its the perfect time to come out with bs like this. leave sf9 alone,,, god theyre so unproblematic and only ever want to do their best for others.

Share

4 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND