Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 13 hours ago

What would happen if K-Pop had a transfer market like professional sports?

AKP STAFF

Netizens are talking about what would happen if K-Pop had transactions like professional sports.

On July 18th, a post titled "What would happen if K-pop had a transfer market like professional sports?" gained attention on a popular online community. The original poster wrote, "I think our site would blow up every single day if there was an annual transfer market. For instance, TWICE's Sana could join BLACKPINK for 25 billion KRW (~$20.7 million USD)"


Over 500 netizens talked in hypotheticals, sharing what-if scenarios in the comments. Some of the comments include: "This is why you get shocked if you become a sports fan after stanning an idol group lol Leaving the original team freely would be a foreign idea to ex-kpop stans."

"Oh my god, just the thought of this excites me so much!"

"Umm, I think this would only drastically increase individual fans. I don't think it suits Korean idol culture."

"Lmao, I can only imagine Dispatch profiting off of rumors provided by the acquiring label to lower the idol's transfer value." 

"This would be a K-pop version of 'Hot stove league' lol"

What do you think? 

allcomingupdubu320 pts 13 hours ago 2
13 hours ago

It would certainly be strange but it would diversify the music and make it exciting. However there would also, like sports, be lots of room for disappointment. I don't think this could realistically be a thing ahah.

7

kamito94 pts 12 hours ago 2
12 hours ago

I wouldn't know what groups I stan anymore. I don't like it very much.

