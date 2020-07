Kang Daniel wants to ask "Who U Are" with his impeccable charisma, as he gears up for his 2nd mini album comeback!

In his newly released 2nd MV teaser, Kang Daniel gives fans a glimpse of his upcoming title track choreography, slamming his foot down with force.

Kang Daniel's full comeback with the release of his 2nd mini album 'Magenta' and title song "Who U Are" is just 3 more days away, set for August 3 at 6 PM KST!