Lee Byung Hun-Lee Min Jung couple spotted on a movie date to cheer on actress Lee Jung Hyun's 'Peninsula' premiere

On July 30, actress Lee Jung Hyun thanked a slew of her good celebrity friends for attending a film screening party for her latest blockbuster movie 'Peninsula'!

Top celebrities such as the Lee Byung Hun-Lee Min Jung couple, 2NE1's Dara, Se7en, actress Han Ji Hye, Song Yoon Ah, T-ara's Hyomin, and more were spotted posing with Lee Jung Hyun at the movie theater, enjoying a screening of 'Peninsula' alongside actress Lee Jung Hyun and director Yeon Sang Ho.

Meanwhile, director Yeon Sang Ho's 'Peninsula', which premiered back on July 15, is a sequel film to the blockbuster zombie thriller 'Train To Busan'. The movie deals with the story of the Korean peninsula 4-years after the events in 'Train To Busan', where the land has become a zombie wasteland.