Viewers startled as Irene's face suddenly changes during the performance of "Monster" on 'Music Bank'

A recent "Monster" performance by Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi is drawing attention.

On July 10th, KBS's 'Music Bank' featured the debut performance of Irene and Seulgi, the first unit group of Red Velvet. They were able to draw the attention of viewers with their charms during their performance.

However, that wasn't the only thing that caught the eyes of the viewers. During their performance, a CG was put over Irene's face, which startled some viewers.

Irene appeared in a black costume, showing off her sensual and chic charms. As she danced, a monster image CG was put over her face. Although the CG image appeared for just a few seconds, netizens quickly captured the scene and shared their reactions in online communities.

The netizens have said :

"I liked this scene."

"That was so scary."
"I think they put CG to make it like the movie."

"I got so surprised."

"The stage performance was awesome."

You can check out the scene at the 2:29 mark below.

12 6,244 Share 76% Upvoted

baechufan1,168 pts 43 minutes ago 1
I like that they included it during their music show performance! I hope that they will continue using it :)

nooDLes15148 pts 45 minutes ago 0
They did that in the MV and dance stage videos too.

