Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 11 minutes ago

MONSTA X to make special appearance on 'Nickelodeon's 'All That'

Make sure to catch Nickelodeon's 'All That' this weekend, Monbebes, because the MONSTA X boys are making a special guest appearance!

You can catch the MONSTA X members hanging out with the kids of 'All That' on Saturday, August 1 at 9 PM EST. Meanwhile, K-Pop group SuperM also made a guest appearance on the Nickelodeon program earlier this year, garnering attention from their American fans. 

MONSTA X will also be greeting fans through their first online concert 'MONSTA X Live - From Seoul With Luv' next week, on August 8 at at 11 PM EST. 

