6

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

Netizen who accused April's Naeun of bullying retracts claims

AKP STAFF

The netizen who accused April's Naeun of bullying has retracted their claims. 

On July 24, the netizen in question posted a handwritten apology on an online community, writing, "Everything about April Naeun's elementary school bullying is a lie, and it has nothing to do with her. I sincerely apologize to fans as well as April's Naeun for causing such damage by writing these rumors."

As previously reported, DSP Media denied rumors Naeun was the perpetrator of bullying during her elementary school days, and another classmate of hers stated the bullying rumors were groundless. The label also confirmed Naeun would still be joining April for their comeback. Meanwhile, the alleged bullying victim claimed DSP Media had threatened them with legal action.

What do you think of Naeun's bullying rumors?

  1. April
  2. Naeun
1 1,966 Share 67% Upvoted

6

zicco-198 pts 50 minutes ago 0
50 minutes ago

good, but still need to be punished because these type of trolls ruin others career and lives all the time! Have to be consequence of this!!

Share
J.Y. Park
J.Y. Park to make a comeback next month
3 hours ago   5   2,205

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND