Netizen who accused April's Naeun of bullying retracts claims

The netizen who accused April's Naeun of bullying has retracted their claims.



On July 24, the netizen in question posted a handwritten apology on an online community, writing, "Everything about April Naeun's elementary school bullying is a lie, and it has nothing to do with her. I sincerely apologize to fans as well as April's Naeun for causing such damage by writing these rumors."



As previously reported, DSP Media denied rumors Naeun was the perpetrator of bullying during her elementary school days, and another classmate of hers stated the bullying rumors were groundless. The label also confirmed Naeun would still be joining April for their comeback. Meanwhile, the alleged bullying victim claimed DSP Media had threatened them with legal action.



