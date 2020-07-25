111

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

NCT's WayV reveal stunning teaser images for English version of 'Bad Alive'

NCT's WayV revealed stunning teaser images for their English version of "Bad Alive".

"Bad Alive" is a track from the NCT subunit's 2020 album 'Awaken the World', which featured "Turn Back Time" as the title song. "Turn Back Time" was released in Chinese with a surprise Korean version, and it looks like fans can now look forward to an English version of another track.

What do you think of WayV's "Bad Alive" teasers above and below?

11

winwin4421 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

fighting wayv

10

winwin4421 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

gonna be lit

