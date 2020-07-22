34

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Mapo-city youth education center clarifies controversy surrounding boxes of K-Pop albums found in parking garage

On July 22, a representative of the Mapo-city youth education center spoke up regarding recent media headlines, which reported that boxes of K-Pop albums were found stored in the education center's parking garage.

Earlier on this day, one media outlet claimed that boxes of K-Pop albums worth well over $10,000 USD were found stored in the lower level parking garage of the Mapo-city youth education center. Furthermore, the report raised allegations that certain entertainment agencies were in contact with the education center, committing 'sajaegi' (chart manipulation) by purchasing albums in bulk and storing them at the center. 

However, according to the Mapo-city center representative, "We are currently receiving K-Pop album donations from a distribution company, 'Ktown4u', as many overseas fans purchase albums and discard the physical copies, only keeping the photocards inside. These albums, which we receive with permission from the fans, are handed out to youth who visit our center to use our programs, as well as during youth festivals, charity events, etc."

The rep continued, "Since February, we have not been able to re-open the education center due to COVID19. This is why there is a large store of albums in the parking garage." 

Msgulfkat7581,913 pts 2 days ago 1
2 days ago

It's very nice of people to donate the cds, I paid too much for my few cds to give them away. It's selfish, I know. I received a signed Astro cd from Allkpop in a contest, that thing is going in the safety deposit box. When will I ever get to meet Astro? Never, so it's a thrill.

11

leehi42xxx314 pts 2 days ago 5
2 days ago

so after buying the album, they only want the photocard?? weird. I'd probably keep the album too even tho I won't play it in a cd player.

