Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 days ago

fromis_9's Gyuri garners attention from viewers for fitting her nurse role perfectly in tvN's 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay'

If you've been wondering what some of the fromis_9 members have been up to lately, well member Gyuri is currently greeting viewers as the role of a nurse named Sun Byul in tvN drama series 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay'!

Many viewers thought that the role of Sun Byul was played by a rookie actress, and were pleasantly surprised when they found out that Gyuri is actually an idol. In fact, Gyuri is currently studying acting as her major at Seoul Institute of the Arts

Netizens left comments like, "She was an idol and not an actress?? I just found out..", "I remember her from 'Produce'! The image of an actress suits her well too", "Her image is so perfect for the nurse role", "She has visuals that work well in dramas", "She definitely has potential as an actress from what I've seen in this drama so far, but maybe it's because the role just fits her so well", "Heol she must have had a good audition if she got into Seoul Institute for acting", and more!

Have you been watching Gyuri as Sun Byul in tvN's 'It's Okay Not to Be Okay'?

mynameisjoonda63 pts 2 days ago 1
2 days ago

omg yes queen get that attention

k_kid5,140 pts 2 days ago 1
2 days ago

Kind of sad that she isn't recognized as a singer. She has such a great singing voice.

