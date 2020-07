Red Velvet's Seulgi opened up her mind through an expressive dance in her latest solo performance video, "Uncover".

The 3rd and final episode of Irene & Seulgi's "Naughty" follow up track promotion series, Seulgi puts on a moving dance performance to her bonus solo track from the duo's 1st mini album.

Meanwhile, Irene & Seulgi will be kicking off their "Naughty" follow up promotions beginning with the July 24 broadcast of KBS2's 'Music Bank'.