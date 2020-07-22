Lee Joon moves his postponed solo fan meeting to a global online fan meeting on YouTube

25

Singer/actor Lee Joon has announced his first online fan meeting, taking place on YouTube for both fans in Korea and overseas!

Previously, Lee Joon was set to return to promotions with a solo fan meeting earlier in the spring, after his discharged from mandatory military service late last year. However, the fan meeting was ultimately postponed due to COVID19. 

Now, with the COVID19 pandemic still advising strict safety precautions, Lee Joon's agency has decided to launch an online fan meeting so that fans can greet the singer/actor during a special time. 

Meanwhile, Lee Joon is currently promoting as the DJ of SBS power FM radio program 'Lee Joon's Young Street'. His upcoming online fan meeting is open to all, streaming live on YouTube this August 5 at 10 PM KST via Prain TPC's official channel. 

i will be there. nothing can stop me

he legit said "nothing will stop me from seeing my fans"

