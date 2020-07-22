AKMU's Chanhyuk surprises fans rocking a retro 70's hair style

On July 23, AKMU's Chanhyuk surprised fans with an edgy new SNS post!

In the photo, Chanhyuk poses boldly with his legs crosses, rocking a retro 70's hair style combined with wide pants, heeled shoes, etc. A lounging cat in the chair beside his adds to the overall stylish mood.

Seeing the post, netizens reacted with comments like, "Hi noona", "Wow his hair got so long, how elegant", "Auntie Chanhyuk~", "Is it a wig?", and more.

Chanhyuk's interesting hair and style even caught the attention of a fellow celebrity follower, IU! Just under Chanhyuk's post, IU left a comment reading, "Now who's this?", causing laughter.

What do you think of Chanhyuk's new look?