'Music Bank' makes official apology for switching up BLACKPINK and EXO-SC win

'Music Bank' has made an official apology for switching up BLACKPINK and EXO-SC's win.



On the July 24th episode of 'Music Bank', BLACKPINK took their 11th win with their latest track "How You Like That", and on the 28th, the producers of KBS' 'Music Bank' apologized for miscalculating the score. According to their statement, EXO-SC should have taken first place with "1 Billion Views" with 6431 points, while BLACKPINK received 6080 points.



'Music Bank' stated, "On July 24th live broadcast, we made an error during the broadcast with regards to the charts due to a calculation error in rankings. The winner of 'Music Bank's K-Chart for the 4th week of July is Sehun and Chanyeol for 1st place and BLACKPINK for 2nd... We apologize for throwing the viewers that love 'Music Bank' as well as both artists into confusion. In the future, we'll do our best to prevent such things from occurring."



Neither BLACKPINK or EXO-SC were present to receive the trophy for the episode.





