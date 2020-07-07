Korean citizens give out free masks to foreigners at the beaches in their attempt to prevent the spread of COVID19

With the weather becoming warmer, many people have gone out to the beaches to get more sun. However, this is an alarming event for some Korean citizens.

There has been an increased number of visitation to Haeundae beach in Busan starting on July 1. Many of the visitors being foreign tourists, the beaches have been packed since then.

The problem arises when many foreign tourists, who have come to Haeundae beach, are seen walking around without their masks on. It was difficult to find foreigners wearing masks.

This is when the borough office of Haeundae decided to give out 2,000 free masks to the foreign tourists visiting Haeundae beach. Borough office workers went out to the beaches to hand out the masks to each person and advised them to wear them.

However, the foreign tourists who received those masks did not put them on but rather put the masks in their pockets or threw them away.

The police and the office workers put up signs asking the tourists to put on their masks but were to no avail.

When asked why the tourists did not wear the masks, one foreign tourist replied saying "it is uncomfortable and feels stuffy. I don't want the mask to get wet when I go into the water."





As the number of foreign visitors increases, the citizens of Korea are worried about the prevention the spread of the virus. South Korea is one of the countries known to have stabilized the number of patients infected. There have been fewer than 100 cases of infected per day since the beginning of April in South Korea.