Kang Daniel is bringing out his sexy "Waves" soon with his upcoming pre-release single!

Ahead of his comeback next month on August 3 with his 2nd mini album 'Magenta', Kang Daniel will be dropping his pre-release track "Waves" feat. Simon D and Jamie on July 27 at 6 PM KST. The dark and dramatic teaser image above hints at a fiery performance to accompany Kang Daniel's new summer track, raising more anticipation.



Stay tune for the full release of "Waves" next week!