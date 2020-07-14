BTOB, Pentagon, CLC, & (G)I-DLE members to guest on KBS2's 'Idol on Quiz'

Cube Entertainment idol group fans can look forward to a Cube family special episode of KBS2's newest variety program, 'Idol on Quiz'!

Well-known for idol groups made up of various foreign members, Cube Entertainment will be represented by a combination of foreign and Korean members from each group for this upcoming recording of 'Idol on Quiz', taking place later today on July 15. Starting with the sunbaes BTOB's Eunkwang and Peniel and moving on to CLC's Sorn and Yeeun, Pentagon's Kino and Yuto, as well as the maknae group (G)I-DLE's Yuqi and Soojin, this upcoming Cube family special of 'Idol on Quiz' will be a fiery quiz battle!

Hosted by comedian Jung Hyung Don and announcer Jang Sung Kyu, KBS2's 'Idol on Quiz' is expected to premiere later this month on July 20 at 8:30 PM KST! As previously reported, the program's first guests are the members of Seventeen.

