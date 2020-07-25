Dasom shows off her sexy retro image in 'Cosmopolitan' pictorial

Dasom showed off her bold, sexy image on 'Cosmopolitan'.

On July 25 KST, the fashion magazine 'Cosmopolitan' revealed shots from the upcoming August issue featuring a pictorial of Dasom. After switching her career identity as a singer from SISTAR to an actress, Kim Dasom has been actively appearing in dramas, including JTBC's 'Did We Love'.

In the pictorial, Dasom is seen donning a series of retro outfits with her hairdo reminding viewers of the 1960s. During the interview, Dasom also revealed her favorite hobbies, which included going fishing and taking off on new adventures without a plan.

"I know the kind of prejudiced image people have of me. They think that I am like a princess. But there are a lot of different sides to me," revealed Dasom. "When I want coffee, I drink coffee, and when I want to read, I read. That's me."

Would you like to see more of Dasom as an actress in the big and small screens?