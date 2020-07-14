11

3

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 45 minutes ago

Jackson shows off his sensuous charms in 'Super Elle' magazine photoshoot

AKP STAFF

On July 14th, Jackson posted photos from 'Super Elle' magazine photoshoot.

He posted these photos on Twitter with the caption "This is me" and the hashtag #superelle. In the photos, Jackson shows off his sensuous charms in front of the camera and is looking as handsome as ever.

In each photo, he is wearing different style clothes but of the same colors in red and black. In two photos, Jackson is seen wearing just a red blazer and black Adidas sweat pants as he shows off his abs. In the other two photos, he's wearing a red latex shirt and black pants which accentuates the sensual vibe.

  1. Jackson
1 1,087 Share 79% Upvoted

1

jaehyunshoneybun47 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

Even though jackson has been torturing me with his hotness for many years now, it never gets any easier

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND