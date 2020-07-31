11

Hong Suk Chun explains his past remark "I quit being a comedian because of Nam Hee Suk" as the controversy between Nam Hee Suk and Kim Gu Ra continues to become heated

As the controversy over Nam Hee Suk's criticism on Kim Gu Ra's attitude on 'Radio Star' continues, TV personality Hong Suk Chun's past remarks about Nam Hee Suk rose to the surface again.

As the controversy over Nam Hee Suk and Kim Gu Ra becomes more heated, Hong Suk Chun decided to personally explain his past remark through his social media.

Hong Suk Chun appeared on the KBS 2 TV quiz program '1 VS 100' back in 2015 and revealed that he had become a comedian through the KBS and SBS comedian auditions but had left being a comedian because of the 'disciplinarian' Nam Hee Suk. This remark was coming back into light since the controversy between Nam Hee Suk and Kim Gu Ra. Therefore, Hong Suk Chun posted an explanation of his remark from the past.


He stated, "This is a very sensitive and delicate time period. I am writing a few words because I think the silence will bring about more misunderstanding. 


It is not true that I quit being a comedian because of Nam Hee Suk. I feel it is very unfortunate that the contents before and after my remark has been edited and skewed to be more provocative. I am also disappointed and upset at the reporters who are putting up provocative article titles without any information checking. 


I am close to Nam Hee Suk even at this moment. And he is a younger brother to me who always knows how to be considerate to others. Also, Kim Gu Ra is a close friend of mine so I feel it is very unfortunate to see such a situation.

I know very well that the two people do not make haste moves thoughtlessly so I am going to quietly wait until this wraps up well."

Hong Suk Chun clarified that he did not quit being a comedian because of Nam Hee Suk. The past full remark that had stated by Hong Suk Chun was: "I visited SBS to tell them I will turn down the offer to become their comedian but then I was seen by KBS 'disciplinarian' comedian Nam Hee Suk. I was seen as a betrayer and was shocked mentally so I quit after two months."

민감하고 조심스러운 시기지만 저의 침묵이 또다른 오해를 불러 올 수 있을 것 같아 몇 자 적어봅니다 제가 남희석씨 때문에 개그맨을 그만두게 됐다는 것은 전혀 사실이 아닙니다. 방송에서 했던 이야기가 앞뒤 맥락은 빠지고 자극적으로 포장돼 안타깝습니다. 이런 시기에 제게 최소한의 확인 과정 없이 자극적인 제목으로 기사를 쓰신 분들께도 서운한 마음입니다 저는 지금 이 순간도 남희석씨와 누구보다 친하게 지내고 있고 남희석씨는 항상 상대방을 배려하고 제가 좋아하는 동생입니다. 아울러 김구라씨 역시 제 친한 친구이기 때문에 이런 상황을 바라보는 제 마음이 안타깝습니다. 다만 두 사람 모두 가볍게 움직이는 분들이 아니라는 것을 잘 알기 때문에 잘 마무리 되길 바라며 조용히 믿고 기다려보려 합니다

kmedia and their evil twisted mind game...im not surprise at all

The guy on the right is really ugly.

