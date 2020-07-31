Get To Know Indie Rock Band "Se So Neon" Recommended By BTS's RM and SEVENTEEN'S DK

As 2020 continues to unfold, and K-Pop releases continue to wow us, SEVENTEEN DK and BTS RM cleverly pointed us in the direction of indie rock! Both powerhouse idols have recommended none other than the indie rock bank Se So Neon as an artist to listen to. DK to to Weverse and RM to his YouTube playlist to recommend Se So Neon's latest track, "Nan Chun". Check out this live performance by the trio below!

The indie rock trio consists of three members: guitarist and vocalist, Soyoon, drummer, U Su, and bassist, Hyunjin. Though the current line up of members is not the original due to the former guitarist and drummers undergoing mandatory military service.

The band formed in 2016, debuting in 2017 with their first extended play, Summer Plumage (여름깃). In 2018, Se So Neon went on to win Rookie of the Year and Best Rock Song for "The Wave" (파도) at the Korean Music Awards.

"The Wave" is just one example of Se So Neon's hybrid of blues, rock, and synth-pop that gives way to a unique soundscape different from that of the typical indie-rock artist on the scene. The band's name, Se So Neon, coincidentally named after a children's magazine published from the 1960s to 1980s, means "new youth" or "flying bird" in Korean. The name is meant to epitomize the trio's desire to freely explore all genres of music! This year in 2020, Se So Neon's "Go Back" (집에) "was also nominated for Best Rock Song at the Korean Music Awards yet again.

Se So Neon was included on our list of artists to look out for in 2021, and for good reason! Their latest album Nonadaptation (비적응) released earlier this year in February and has made a resonating impact on our favorite idols (DK and RM, specifically!). Their music continues to extend and reach audiences worldwide, and we think they are a major artist to keep an eye on!



