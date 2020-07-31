Big Hit and Mnet's competition program 'I-LAND' reveals an exciting teaser saying BTS is coming on the show

Mnet aired the preview for the episode of 'I-LAND' which will air on August 14th that teases BTS. The preview aired after episode 6, which aired on July 31st.

The preview showed the interviews of the contestants of 'I-LAND' in which each member revealed their thoughts and admiration of BTS. One of the contestants, K, stated that he wanted to come to Korea after seeing BTS. The contestants revealed that BTS has influenced them to want to perform like them and become an idol.

Many fans are excited as they anticipate the legendary group to make an appearance on the show 'I-LAND' and give advice to the trainees as possible mentors.

The teaser ends with the phrase 'Into the I-Land' and the logo of BTS with the date August 14th.