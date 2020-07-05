29

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

BTS' J-Hope displays figurine released by KAWS in support of 'Black Lives Matter'

J-Hope has publicly displayed a figurine in support of 'Black Lives Matter'. 

On July 6 KST, the BTS member posted several images on Twitter, one of which was a shot of a 'TAKE' companion figurine released by artist KAWS in support of the 'BLM' movement. A portion of the sales will proceed to 'Black Lives Matter' organizations including 'Color of Change', with the goal amount of 250,000 USD. 

After J-Hope posted the photo, the hashtag '#hobi' trended worldwide on Twitter, as masses of fans supported the idol's socially relevant gesture. 

In the original post, J-Hope included images of himself wearing a 'VETEMENTS' t-shirt, as well as a limited edition tea pot also by KAWS.

 

killthislove00278 pts 53 minutes ago
53 minutes ago

This is really awesome. Idols have such power to help others.

1

Astres_Dare2,083 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I didn't know KAWS made BLM figure for support

