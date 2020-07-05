BTS' J-Hope displays figurine released by KAWS in support of 'Black Lives Matter'

J-Hope has publicly displayed a figurine in support of 'Black Lives Matter'.
On July 6 KST, the BTS member posted several images on Twitter, one of which was a shot of a 'TAKE' companion figurine released by artist KAWS in support of the 'BLM' movement. A portion of the sales will proceed to 'Black Lives Matter' organizations including 'Color of Change', with the goal amount of 250,000 USD.
After J-Hope posted the photo, the hashtag '#hobi' trended worldwide on Twitter, as masses of fans supported the idol's socially relevant gesture.
In the original post, J-Hope included images of himself wearing a 'VETEMENTS' t-shirt, as well as a limited edition tea pot also by KAWS.
