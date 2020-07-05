BTS' J-Hope displays figurine released by KAWS in support of 'Black Lives Matter'

J-Hope has publicly displayed a figurine in support of 'Black Lives Matter'.

On July 6 KST, the BTS member posted several images on Twitter, one of which was a shot of a 'TAKE' companion figurine released by artist KAWS in support of the 'BLM' movement. A portion of the sales will proceed to 'Black Lives Matter' organizations including 'Color of Change', with the goal amount of 250,000 USD.

hobi’s kaws figure is released in support of black lives matter i’m happy to know that they’re still showing their support for black lives matter!! pic.twitter.com/UnNnegpaBf — hourly hobi (@hopeshour) July 5, 2020

hobi funding scholarships for young women, hobi supporting breast cancer patients, hobi supporting 450+ women beaders, hobi supporting BLM, hobi best boy, pic.twitter.com/Oluj3PRA9l — ree⁷ | D-2 (@jkyoongs) July 5, 2020

After J-Hope posted the photo, the hashtag '#hobi' trended worldwide on Twitter, as masses of fans supported the idol's socially relevant gesture.

In his tweet, Hoseok shared picture of his new KAWS figure which is a special edition to support Black Lives Matter@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/BnPoPhkE1m — BTS Voting Board (@BTSVotingBoard) July 5, 2020

hobi only casually posted these to thank KAWS it was the fans who found out that those figurines in both the posts were benefiting a social cause! one was for women support and the other for BLM. jung hoseok is the true ally and i couldn’t be more proud to stan him 💕 제이홉 pic.twitter.com/Gp5CHmL5VV — 𝒹𝒾 ¹⁰⁴ (@rogueforHSK) July 5, 2020

In the original post, J-Hope included images of himself wearing a 'VETEMENTS' t-shirt, as well as a limited edition tea pot also by KAWS.

