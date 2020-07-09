The trainee who was supposed to be the "next visual" for SM's future girl group but left the company

On July 9th, a netizen posted on an online community about a trainee who made headlines as she was known to be part of a future girl group from SM Entertainment.

Born on March 3rd, 2003, Kim Sung Kyung was to make her debut under her stage name Rami with SM Entertainment. She caught the eyes of the public because of her extremely good looks and fans anticipated her debut. However, it was revealed that Kim Sung Kyung had left SM Entertainment as a trainee for some unknown reason.

Many netizens are expressing their disappointment and are wondering what had happened with Kim Sung Kyung and SM Entertainment. Some netizens also express their admiration for Kim Sung Kyung's beauty.

Netizen commented:

"She kind of looks like Kang Hana and Nayeon."

"Wow, she has all the visuals as an SM trainee."



"She looks like Nayeon and Irene...she's so pretty. I was so shocked to see how pretty she was."

"Wtheck....she's too pretty."

"Even her birthday is fit to be an idol girl group."

"She's really pretty. She looks like she's more fit to be an actress."

