Jang Sung Kyu brags about his 'first kiss' with EXO's Chanyeol

On July 22, announcer Jang Sung Kyu bought the jealousy of numerous fans as he took to his Instagram to openly brag about his "first kiss" with EXO's Chanyeol!

In his Instagram photo, Chanyeol can be seen giving Jang Sung Kyu a passionate(?) smooch on the cheek. Jang Sung Kyu wrote in his comment, "Our first kiss. #EXO #Chanyeol I'm not gonna wash my face ever again. Congratulations EXO-SC on your 1-year debut anniversary, and thank you so much for joining me so early in the morning."

Earlier this morning, Chanyeol appeared as a guest on the MBC FM4U radio program 'Good Morning FM Jang Sung Kyu' to promote EXO-SC's comeback and 1-year anniversary since debut.

Meanwhile, Jang Sung Kyu previously became EXO's manager for a day through his popular YouTube series, 'Workman'.

