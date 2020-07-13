FNC Entertainment reveals Online Concert ‘NOOB CON’ for SF9 and N.Flying

FNC Entertainment will present a new format of on-tact performances of N.Flying and SF9 through their online concert.



'NOOB CON' is an abbreviation for "Noob-Se-Kwon Concert," meaning the viewers have the luxury of laying in their bed while watching this concert and enjoy the performances of their favorite artists. The performances will begin at 10:11 PM KST which has been conceived from the English word "loll", which means "sit, lie, or stand in a lazy, relaxed way."



The NOOB CON will offer performances of a cool summer night concept that is produced with the charms and distinctive concepts that can only be seen in online performances. In particular, the performances of the artists are set so that the viewers may enjoy the concert from their beds and enjoy them until they fall asleep.



Those who purchase tickets to NOOB CON will be provided two tickets - one will be able to view the live stream taking place at 10:11 PM KST and the other one will be able to view the second re-streaming for the overseas fans. The NOOB CON will include 'BOON CUTs' which is a special video including the interviews of the artists.



The online late-night concert will air on July 25th with N.Flying performances and on August 8th with SF9 performances.

