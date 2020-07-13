Netizens are angry at the KBS producers who blurred out Ravi's hat commemorating the memorial of the ROKS Cheonan sinking

Netizens are angry that the producers of KBS' '2 Days & 1 Night' blurred out Ravi's cap. The issue is that the hat Ravi was wearing on the broadcast wasn't that of a brand name but a hat which commemorates the 10th memorial of ROKS Cheonan sinking.

The issue arose on July 12th, when the members of ' 2 Days & 1 Night' members were competing for the dinner menu. Ravi danced and cheered as the producers offered seafood ramen for dinner but the hat Ravi was wearing was blurred on the broadcast.



The hat Ravi was wearing was manufactured and sold by Jeon Joon Young, the head of the reserve comrades' association for the Cheonan's survivors, to commemorate the souls of the soldiers who died during the Cheonan warship sinking while serving the country. A part of the profit from the sales is being donated to the Security Observation and Military Authorities.

The hat has the image of the Cheonan warship along with the words"ROK NAVY" representing the Republic of Korea Navy and "PCC-772", which is the pennant identification number of the Cheonan warship. The hat also has the Korean flag on the side.





After seeing the image on Ravi's hat being mosaiced, netizens have been upset and have commented: "What's the meaning behind mosaicing the hat that commemorates the 10th memorial of the Cheonan sinking?"

In Korea, the mosaic covering is used to cover brand trademarks, cigarettes, and tattoos in broadcast programs. However, there are no specific regulations that enforce it. Yet, mosaic or blurring is done when the Korea Communications Standards Commission's Regulations on Broadcasting Review determines that it significantly interferes with the broadcast by exposing indirect advertising products unrelated to the development or composition of the program.



In some cases, such mosaic or blurring procedures are done so that the program does not encourage or influence inappropriate actions such as drinking, smoking, or gambling

Since then, the KBS production grew has explained that the editor mistook the hat image for a brand name logo as they apologized for their mistake. However, some netizens are still dissatisfied since the production team did not edit out Ravi's hat back in May when he wore the same hat but in a different color.