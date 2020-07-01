Fans excited to see IU and Baekhyun following each other on Instagram

A fan posted on Twitter expressing her excitement to see IU and Baekhyun follow each other on Instagram.

The fan who posted the tweet was clearly excited to see the two celebrities follow each other.

Meanwhile, Baekhyun was seen replying to a fan's tweet of a video showing IU singing "UN Village." In the reply, Baehyun excited calls out IU's character name when filming 'Scarlet Heart: Ryeo' and says "Soo-ya!! Soo sang my song!" Shortly after discovering the video, Baekhyun followed IU on Instagram.





200630 BAEKHYUN TWITTER



Fan: (Shared video of IU singing UN Village)



Baekhyun: Soo-ya!! Soo sang my song!



(PS. Soo as in Haesoo <3) https://t.co/afu5WHuPOx — 백현이/큐티 (@qtpiebyunbaek) June 30, 2020

Shortly after being followed by Baekhyun, IU decided to return the favor and follow him back. Fans were excited to hear IU's version and some responded they are anticipating a collab with the two artists.

Here is IU's version of "UN Village" that was tweeted:



