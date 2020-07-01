GFriend play a dangerous game with scales in more eerie comeback teasers

GFriend have dropped another eerie set of concept teaser images for their upcoming 9th mini album, '回: Song of the Sirens'.

The girls' second set of concept images are themed 'Tilted', following a dark and mysterious set of 'Broken Room' photos over the weekend. Throughout a series of group, unit, and individual photos, the GFriend members seem to be engaged in a dangerous game of scales, placing puzzling objects on different ends of the scale at a time.

Stay tuned for more on GFriends shocking transformation when they return this July 13 with their newest mini album, '回: Song of the Sirens'!

