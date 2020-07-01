16

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

GFriend play a dangerous game with scales in more eerie comeback teasers

AKP STAFF

GFriend have dropped another eerie set of concept teaser images for their upcoming 9th mini album, '回: Song of the Sirens'.

The girls' second set of concept images are themed 'Tilted', following a dark and mysterious set of 'Broken Room' photos over the weekend. Throughout a series of group, unit, and individual photos, the GFriend members seem to be engaged in a dangerous game of scales, placing puzzling objects on different ends of the scale at a time. 

Stay tuned for more on GFriends shocking transformation when they return this July 13 with their newest mini album, '回: Song of the Sirens'!

  1. GFriend (Girlfriend)
2 1,012 Share 84% Upvoted

0

looveLess5,604 pts 54 minutes ago 0
54 minutes ago

Btw am I the only one who LOVES this new concept when they merged agencies? Gfriend was already cool but it got superior when mixed up with BH tbh

Share

0

looveLess5,604 pts 55 minutes ago 0
55 minutes ago

oh wow, what a throwback to my catholic school uniform and that was like 10 years ago LMAO


Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND