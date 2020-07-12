A Pink's Eunji shows you the 'Simple' life in trailer for 6th track in comeback album

A Pink's Eunji has revealed a new track trailer.

On July 13 at midnight KST, Eunji released the trailer for the 6th track of her upcoming album. Titled "World That Goes Slowly" (literal translation), the song signals a calm concept, fit for the album's title 'Simple'. In the video, Eunji decides to write a handwritten letter instead of a digital message, refusing to use any of the cell phones symbolically laid out on the table.

Stay tuned for more until Eunji's full album drop on July 15 KST!