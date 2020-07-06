CIX to release OST for highly anticipated animation ‘The God of High School’

CIX will be releasing the ending song for animation adaptation of popular webtoon ‘The God of High School’ titled ‘WIN’.

Webtoon ’The God of High School’ has accumulated 3.8 billion views worldwide and is one of the most anticipated animation to be released in 2020. The song ‘WIN’ is a positive song about believing in oneself and this is CIX's first ever release for an animation release.

Regarding this OST, CIX said, “We are happy to be able to represent the globalization of a local Korean animation.” They also expressed their hopes that they can receive a lot of love as the quality of the production and OST are both great, raising expectations.

There will be two versions of ‘WIN’; an English and a Korean version will be released. The English version will be used as the animation’s ending song in Japan. Both versions will be released on July 7, 12AM KST.

Meanwhile, CIX recently postponed their comeback with their 3rd mini album ‘Hello Chapter 3. Hello, Strange Time’ due to member Bae Jin Young’s ankle injury.