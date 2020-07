On July 6 KST, DONGKIZ I:KAN released their final polaroid photo teaser for their unit debut with "Y.O.U". Comprising members Munik and Jaechan, DONGKIZ I:KAN is the group's first ever unit group.





As seen previously, their concept is sporty and summery, filled with a fun and old school vibe. Stay tuned for the full drop of their 1st single on July 7 at 12 PM KST!